|
|
Mary Ann Healan-Moore, 57, of Bloomingdale, passed away Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Mary enjoyed singing karaoke, painting scenic art, telling good stories, cooking for her family, and being outside taking care of her animals and plants. Survivors include her husband, William "Randy" Randall Moore; mother, Jeannette Boatright Healan; daughter, Carrie O'Neal; sons, Kevin O'Neal and Lucas O'Neal; step-daughter, Mandi Lively; grandchildren Jared, Emma, Maddie, Colton, Kian, and Gage; brother, Billy Ray Healan, Jr. and wife Cindy; sister, Christi Healan Scaife and husband Michael; aunt, Betty Lou Wasson and other family and friends. A native of Savannah, she was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ray Healan, Sr. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 AM in the Chapel, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park Cemetery. Service have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 18, 2019