MARY ANNE ANIKA, 86, died Monday, March 11, 2019 in Savannah, GA. Born September 18, 1932 in Hapeville, GA to Robert Erney Reagin and Mary Gulledge Reagin, she moved to Savannah in her youth. She graduated from Commercial High School in 1950. She met a young airman, Michael Joseph Anika, Jr., at a USO dance, and they married in 1956. He preceded her in death in 2010.



Mary Anne worked in civil service during her husband's 20-year Air Force career and continued to do so after his retirement to Savannah. After her official retirement, she continued working well into her seventies as a court reporter for the Social Security Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals. She was a member of Zonta Service Sorority and a communicant of St. James Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by all of her siblings: Betty Reagin Echols, Billy Reagin, and Mildred Jeanette (Jenny) Reagin Morin, and by her beloved dog Bailey.



She is survived by her daughters, Cristi Anika (Herschel) Howell and Cari Anika Hamelink, and her beloved grandchildren, Michael Howell and Caitlin Howell (Landon) King. She is also survived by her dog Missy, her brother-in-law, Richard Morin, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandpups, and great-grandpups.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Linda, Simone, Danielle, Edna, and the entire staff at Savannah Commons, where mom made her home for the past several years. Thanks also to the staff at Memorial University Medical Center and to her primary care physician, Dr. Roel Laygo. Their combined skill and compassion pulled mom through many health crises over the past decade. All of you do the work of angels.



The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Rosary service at 8:00 p.m.



Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15th in Bonaventure Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to one of two charities that were meaningful to our mom: The Cory Joseph Wilson Memorial, Inc. 2822 US Hwy 80 West, Garden City, GA, 31408, founded to increase cardiac awareness and education; or to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 13, 2019