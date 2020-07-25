Mary Anne ThompsonDelray Beach, FloridaMary Anne Ettenger Thompson passed away at home in Delray Beach, Florida on July 8, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 1927 to Robert Lee and Magdalene Suzanna Grieb Ettenger.Mary Anne had a rich and happy life. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Bucknell University. She married Edward Thompson in 1951 and devoted herself to caring for her family and giving back to her community.Mary Anne and Eddie raised their three children in Chevy Chase MD, enjoying family activities, vacations and socializing with friends. They were devoted to their church, Chevy Chase United Methodist, where Eddie sang in the choir and they made some of their closest friends. Mary Anne was a renowned entertainer, hosting numerous family gatherings, holiday celebrations and dinner parties, and always making it look effortless! She and Eddie were enthusiastic participants in ping pong, card games, camping trips and croquet tournaments with their friends. In 1981, Eddie retired and they moved to Florida, where they enjoyed many years of travel, new friendships and entertaining their grandchildren at the beach. After Eddie died, Mary Anne continued to enjoy her life in Florida and was known by all for her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. Even as her health declined, she maintained her cheerful outlook, quick wit and warm smile. Her family was the center of Mary Anne's life and she was the most loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother in the world!Mary Anne was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Town and Country Garden Club, President of the PTA of Somerset Elementary, an active member of the United Methodist Women of Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, a deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, and a member of PEO, Delray Beach.She was proceeded in death by her husband, Edward E. Thompson and brother, Robert L. Ettenger III.She is survived by her children: Gary Thompson (Betsy) of Rockville, MD, Cindy Gilbert (Harvey) of Savannah, GA, and Anne Sullivan (Dennis) of Kensington, MD; grandchildren Mary Kaiser (Jamie) of Washington DC, John Gilbert (Bailee) of Savannah, GA, Jeffrey Thompson (Tracey) of Lake Forest, IL, Derrick Thompson (Amy) of Rockville, MD, Chris Sullivan of Washington DC, Molly Sullivan of Kensington, MD and Kevin Sullivan of Kensington, MD; great-grandchildren Henry Kaiser and Margaret Gilbert; and a loving extended family.A memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.Donations in Lieu of Flowers: Trustbridge HospiceSavannah Morning NewsASAPPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at