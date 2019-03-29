|
Mary Biggers McBride 98 of Savannah went to heaven on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Summer Breeze Senior Community. Mary was born January 26, 1921, in Monroe, Ga. the daughter of James and Maude Biggers. Mary was a charter member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in East Point, Ga. where she taught Sunday school for many years. She devoted her life to her family and church sharing her love for Jesus to all. She presently was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husband, James and her son, Brent. She is survived by her two daughters, Connie and Rebecca both of Savannah. Also, four grandchildren, Tricia Johnston (Danny) of Douglas, Ga. Chad McBride (Leanne) of Anderson SC., Ryan Harmon (Lisa) of Midway, Ga. and Caitlyn Smith (Stephon) of Savannah. She had 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church on Talahi at 5 pm. Burial will be 12:00pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church 410 Quarterman Dr. Savannah, GA. 31410 or the Macular Degeneration Foundation. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the McBride family. www.bradleybanderson.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019