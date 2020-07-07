Mrs. Mary Belle Smith Strickland
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Mary Belle Smith Strickland, 84, formerly of Garden City, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Simpsonville, SC after well-fought battles with disease.
Mrs. Strickland was born on April 25, 1936 in Bryan County, Georgia to the late Kyle and Sophie Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Shelby R. Strickland, Sr. Mary Belle grew up in Pembroke and graduated from Bryan County High School. She spread her love for children for many years as a teacher for grades preschool through middle school.
She was a faithful member of the Chapel-in-the-Gardens Presbyterian Church where she was on numerous committees and served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Those surviving Mrs. Strickland include her three sons, S. Russell Strickland, Jr., Brian D. Strickland and Kenneth L. Strickland; her brothers, Kyle Smith and Calvin Smith; her sisters-in-law, Vivian Smith and Merilyn Smith; her daughters-in-law, Debra Strickland, Georgienne Strickland, and Patricia Strickland; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. An outdoor graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Northside Cemetery on Ash Branch Road in Pembroke, GA with Pastor Daren L. Russell officiating. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Remembrances can be sent to Chapel-in-the-Gardens Presbyterian Church, 93 Main Street, Garden City, GA 31408 or to the Alzheimer's Association
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
