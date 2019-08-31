Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Mary Bookout Darden

Mary Bookout Darden Obituary
Savannah - Mary Bookout Darden Mary Bookout Darden "Mo" passed away at home at the age of 61 on August 21, 2019 while in the care of her husband and Hospice of Savannah. She was born in Moses Lake, Washington.

A military brat, Mo lived in Washington State, Florida, Massachusetts, Venezuela and New Mexico. She attended Texas Tech where she obtained a degree in advertising and marketing.

Mary later attended the University of South Florida to pursue a degree in education. She taught school in Tampa, Florida prior to moving to Savannah in 1990 where she taught at Savannah Country Day for several years. Mo was an avid runner and tennis fan, she loved to travel with her family, and loved animals.

She is survived by her husband; Richard Darden-(married for 29 years); daughter; Isabella Rose Darden, who lives in New York, New York; son; Hank Wyatt Darden-who is a junior at the University of Mississippi, her parents; Bertram and Nancy Bookout of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; sisters; Heidi Bookout of Water Color, Florida, and Linda 'Beene" Smyley of Whitefish, Montana, brother; Jack Bookout of Arlington, Texas, and her dog; Sadie.

Mo served on the Board of Directors of the Little Star Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing summer camps for children with cancer.

At Mo' s direction, there will be no service or memorial.

Contributions can be made to: ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, Iowa 50037. Savannah Morning News August 31, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 31, 2019
