|
|
Mary Bowen Hendrix
Metter
Mary Bowen Hendrix, 73, of Metter, wife of R.E. Hendrix, died on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at the Candler County Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Bulloch County, she was the daughter of Barney Lee Bowen, Sr. and Jonnie Kent Bowen. Mrs. Hendrix was a lifelong resident of Metter and a Class of 1964 graduate from Metter High School. She maintained many close relationships with classmates throughout her life. Mrs. Hendrix received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Georgia Southern University in 1968. She worked as an elementary school teacher at Emanuel County Institute and also taught second grade at David Emanuel Academy. Mrs. Hendrix continued a career of community service through her work at the Candler County Department of Family and Children Services. She enjoyed cooking for others, traveling, and supporting the family farming business. She also cherished her time spent with her family and friends. Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a lifelong member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband of 53 years R. E. Hendrix of Metter, her daughter Kara Lewis and son-in-law Ron Lewis of Gainesville, Georgia; her son Kevin Hendrix and daughter-in-law Amy Hendrix of Metter; and her brother Barney Lee Bowen, Jr. of Metter. "Munner" is also survived by five grandchildren Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Ellen, and Bowen along with several nieces and nephews. Special friends are Laura Arizmendi and Rosario Corona.
Visitation will be Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church.
The funeral will be held Monday January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Metter Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672, Metter, Georgia 30439 or the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta 3200 Downwood Circle, NW, Suite 5500, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020