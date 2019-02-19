|
|
Funeral services for Mary Brown will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Ash Street Savannah, GA 31404. Interment, Talbird Cemetery. Rev. Alfred Mitchell, Eulogist. Visitation before the service 11:30 A.M.-12:45 P.M.
She leaves to cherish two sons Herman Orage (Veronica), James Jackson (Nina) and a daughter Dr. Rosemary Jackson along with a host of close family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Mary Brown to First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church 801 Ash Street Savannah, GA 31404.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 19, 2019