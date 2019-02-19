Home

Williams & Williams Funeral Home - Savannah
1012 E. Gwinnett Street
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 234-1634
Mary Brown
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
801 Ash Street
Savannah, GA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
801 Ash Street
Savannah, GA
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
Talbird Cemetery.
Mary Brown Obituary
Funeral services for Mary Brown will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Ash Street Savannah, GA 31404. Interment, Talbird Cemetery. Rev. Alfred Mitchell, Eulogist. Visitation before the service 11:30 A.M.-12:45 P.M.

She leaves to cherish two sons Herman Orage (Veronica), James Jackson (Nina) and a daughter Dr. Rosemary Jackson along with a host of close family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Mary Brown to First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church 801 Ash Street Savannah, GA 31404.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 19, 2019
