Mary C. Griffiths

Mary C. Griffiths Obituary
Mary C. Griffiths
Savannah
Mrs. Mary C. Griffiths, 87, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of James E. Griffiths, died at Memorial Medical Center in the early morning of January 04, 2020 of multiple medical complications.
Born in Poland, she and her parents immigrated to CANADA in 1938. At an early age, she realized the importance of education to improve the quality of life and to provide better opportunities for a person to realize their dreams. Mrs. Griffiths completed her primary education in Winnipeg, Canada, and entered the University of Manitoba. She earned the degrees of Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Mrs. Griffiths enjoyed a 35 year career in the telecommunications industry, beginning in Research and Development, then switching to business planning for AT&T, in New Jersey.
Upon her retirement in 1987, she and her husband relocated to the Landings. She pursued volunteer work, and loved to garden, read, travel, and take care of her home.
Mrs. Griffiths is survived by her son, James A. Griffiths of Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren Nicole A. Griffiths and James A. Griffiths of New Jersey, and her feline friends Miss Rainbow and Mr. Marlin. Although she is sadly missed by her family, she can explore new horizons yet to be seen by those on earth. You are truly free Mom.
Services will be private.
Savannah Morning News
01-26-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
