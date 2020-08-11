Mary Caren Tisdel Buck
Savannah
Mary Caren, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on August 10, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with breast cancer. She fought the good fight, but as she said, "Cancer reared its ugly head."
Mary Caren was born in Thunderbolt to Mrs. Emma Ambos Tisdel on June 8, 1948. She lived most of her life in Savannah, graduating from Herschel V. Jenkins High School in 1966. She then headed to Norman College and received her teaching degree from Georgia Southern College. She married the love of her life, Fred Thomas Buck, 50 years ago on May 9, 1970. After they married, Fred whisked her away to Atlanta where she taught in DeKalb County for a few years. After Fred was transferred to Birmingham, they started a family and Mary Caren became a stay-at-home mom. After her children were born, Fred and Mary Caren came home to Savannah to be close to family. They were members of St. Luke's Lutheran in Thunderbolt, and then later in life became members of Messiah Lutheran Church on Skidaway Island.
Mary Caren had a long teaching career which started at St. Paul's Lutheran Day School and continued to Thunderbolt Elementary (where she attended as a child) and then on to Marshpoint Elementary. Mary Caren loved teaching and all of her students were treated as one of her own, although it has been said that students claimed she was strict and didn't want to have to go to Mrs. Buck's room if they had gotten in trouble. Her teacher friends ultimately became like family members. She cared about everyone and would go out her way to let them know she was there to help however needed. Even though Mary Caren was in her words, "a homebody," she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority for teachers as well as a Bunco group with fellow teachers. She continued to go to dinner with her teacher friends and was involved with her retired teacher group until her illness would no longer allow her to participate. After her retirement, she substituted at Marshpoint, Hesse, and Isle of Hope United Methodist Preschool, where she would have the children call her "Nams," the name her very own grandchildren bestowed upon her. She was also involved with the Savannah Sport Fishing Club, where she was named the 2019 James Lynah Participant of the Year and would also go on to become the namesake of the Mary Buck Perpetual Trophy for the top female angler for the Annual Bluewater Tournament. She was also involved with the Home Builders Association of Savannah and loved the beach, boat, birds, and just about anything else to do with being outdoors, the mountains however she really just loved sitting in her chair on the porch enjoying the sun.
Mary Caren is preceded in death by her mother, Emma, and her beloved dachshund, Izzy Lou. She is survived by her loving husband and primary caregiver, Fred Buck; son, Scott (Lindsay) and daughter, Carey Fredrich (Rusty), all of Savannah; brother, Ambos "Bo" Tisdel (Margaret) of Tifton, Georgia; brother-in-law Randy (Lynne) of Midway, Georgia; four grandchildren, Emma, Miller, Matthew, and Grant, who were her whole world and affectionally called her "Nams"; nephews Matt Tisdel (Lindy) and Jackson Tyler Buck (Sally), niece Sarah Kate Lane (Chris); and other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the friends and loved ones, who have called, prayed, sent cards and flowers, or sent Fred's favorite – food. Additionally, the family would like to thank Paula, with Magnolia Home Care Service, and Hospice of Savannah for coming to the house to care for Mary Caren in her final months and days.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Caren has requested that you please donate to a charity of your choice
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will have a private service at a later date.
