Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke
66 Ledford Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912)-653-2600
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boyd's Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries
Ellabell, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Boyd's Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries
Ellabell, GA
View Map
Mrs. Mary E. Baker
Pembroke, GA
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary E. Baker will be held 11AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Boyd's Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries in Ellabell, Ga. Viewing and visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the services. Services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel. Sign our guestbook at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
