Mrs. Mary E. Baker
Pembroke, GA
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary E. Baker will be held 11AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Boyd's Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries in Ellabell, Ga. Viewing and visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the services. Services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel. Sign our guestbook at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020