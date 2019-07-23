Savannah - Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Stephens Harn Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Stephens Harn, 66, passed away on July 17, 2019 under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by her husband, daughters, siblings and family. Her strong will to live, faith in God and love for her family and friends got her through an eleven-month battle with cancer.



She was born in Savannah on January 1, 1953 and made Savannah her home for the majority of her life. She graduated from Jenkins High School and attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and Loyola University in New Orleans, LA before studying advertising at the University of Georgia in Athens.



Liz found her passion as a travel agent and owned a successful travel agency for over 30 years. She traveled extensively herself and loved to send people on their next adventure. She was a member of many professional travel organizations and truly loved her job. Her faith was also prominent in her life, and she was an active member of the Catholic Church for the duration of her life. Her was the former Children's Theater of Savannah where she was an active member and frequently volunteered.



Liz, affectionately known as "Ya Ya" to her twelve beloved grandchildren, had a contagious enthusiasm for life and brightened every room she entered. She loved cruises to the Bahamas, New York in December, bargain shopping, entertaining, card games, and people. In a word Liz was charming and had a way of drawing people to her. Fun loving, charismatic, and always ready to take a risk, she lived life to the absolute fullest with joy in everything she did. She taught her family to live on the sunny side, to put the bad stuff behind you and to face every day with renewed hope. Liz was happiest when she could make others laugh and enjoy life as much as she did.



Liz is survived by her husband, Frank D. Harn, daughter, Sara Harn Kamaleson (Mark), step-daughter, Whitney Palefsky (David Ketron), twelve adoring grandchildren, sister, Kay Stephens Halligan, brother, John Michael Stephens (Susan) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother and father, John William Stephens, Jr. and Dorothy Kessler Stephens.



A rosary will be held at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm



The funeral service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Interment will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery.



The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.



Savannah Morning News July 23, 2019