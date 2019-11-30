|
Mary Elizabeth Wright Schmitt
Savannah
Mary Elizabeth Wright Schmitt, 87, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Charleston, SC and lived in Savannah for many years. Mary was a wonderful wife and a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. She was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie W. and Elizabeth LaFong Wright and her husband Arthur P. Schmitt, Jr.
Surviving are her children, Jim Schmitt (Jane), Kim Fogarty (Pat), Sharen Martin (Alfred), Dawn Roberts (Scott), Mike Schmitt (Dawn); sisters Florence Peer (John), Faye Pierce (Harry); brother Marion Wright (Doris); grandchildren Marshall Martin, Ann Martin, Chase Roberts (Lynne), Price Roberts, Ford Roberts, Patrick Fogarty, Sean Fogarty, Scott Schmitt, Daniel Schmitt, Wright Schmitt, Josie Schmitt and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
