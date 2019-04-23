Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Mary Ellen Chapman Obituary
Brooklet - Mary Ellen Chapman, 59, passed away on Saturday at her home.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Bobby Bolton; sisters, Nancy, Joann; brother, James and a great-great grandchild, Charles.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Chuck Chapman, of Savannah; mother, Sally Bolton, of Brooklet; sons, Michael W. (Kelly) Lewis, of Savannah, Bobby A. (Christina) Lewis, of Brooklet, Victor E. (Dana) Starr, of Guyton; step-daughters, Dawn M. Shelly (Mike) Adams, of Port Wentworth, Kimberly Chapman, of Savannah; grandchildren, Christian, Cameron, Preston, Pierce, Hillary, Alexis, Allison, Brandon, Christian, Dylan, Allen, Christopher, Ashley, Katherine, Joshua, Justin, and Megan, Victor, Jr., Zach, Colton; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Lea, Aiden, Cayden, Aaliyah, Briley; many with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation: 4 - 5 p.m. on Thursday with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Friends may view full obituary and sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 23, 2019
