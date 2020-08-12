1/1
Mary Ellen Cols
1928 - 2020
Mary Ellen Cols
Savannah, GA
Mary Ellen Cols passed away August 9, 2020 at The Marshes of Skidaway Island. Mary Ellen, daughter of the late Ernest and Rolande Trotter, was born in Flint, Michigan on August 26, 1928. While attending Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan, she met her future husband, Simon Cols. After graduating with a Bachelor's of Arts, Mary Ellen and Simon married on August 6, 1949. Immediately, they moved to Simon's hometown, Antwerp, Belgium. In 1958, they moved back to the United States and had the pleasure of living in many places including Puerto Rico, England, Dayton, and finally retiring to The Landings in Savannah. Mary Ellen was very active in the community and in St. James Catholic Church. She was a docent at the Davenport House for many years, volunteered at the Village Library and several organizations at The Landings. She was a Eucharistic Minister of St. James, made sandwiches for the hungry, ironed cloths of the Altar and needle pointed kneelers for the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. Mary Ellen also had a wonderful group of friends with whom she played tennis and golf, played bridge and met for Bible Study for many years. Mary Ellen was a wonderful and kind wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She is survived by her children Patti, Nic (Sandy), Matt (Patty) and Danielle (John), 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family of Mary Ellen would like to thank the caregivers who gave her so much love and kindness. She is predeceased by her husband, Simon and two of her children, Chris and Gregory. Due to COVID 19, we will have a private family service. In 2021, we will have a Mass at St. James, celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. James Catholic Church.
Savannah Morning News
08/13/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
