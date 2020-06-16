Mary Elton Landrum
Savannah, GA
Mary Elton Landrum, 91, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Mary was born Nov.11, 1928, in Gadsden, AL to the late Carey and Algie Elton. A talented musician and artist, Mary attended Jacksonville State University, where she was active in sports, drama, art, and music, all while maintaining a strong academic record. She graduated in March 1951 and took her first job in Washington, DC where she worked in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's code room through August 1952. Mary then enrolled in graduate school at the University of Georgia and joined the Redcoat Marching Band where she met her future husband, J. Loyd Landrum. They were married June 13, 1953. Following his graduation from Southern Seminary they served churches in Louisville, KY, Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville, FL before arriving in Macon, GA in 1966. Mary returned to UGA during the summers of 1981 and '82, completing her Master's in Art in 1982.
Mary was dedicated to the betterment of her community. In addition to teaching art at Northeast High for 25 years she was an active member of Vineville Baptist Church. She donated over 70 units of blood to the American Red Cross, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics. She played euphonium in the Middle Georgia Concert Band and the Vineville Brass Choir until she was 88. Additionally, Mary was a consummate athlete who took up golf after retirement, with a hole in one only three years later. She regularly ran 5k and 10k races until age 68, almost always placing in the top three for her age group.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Loyd and dear brother William "Bill" Elton. She is survived by her brother Robert (Jean) Elton, sister Martha Elton, and by her children, Tom Landrum, John (Anne Marie) Landrum, and Lynn (Tom) Landrum Withers; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Special thanks to Janet and Gene Kelly and Jerry Brown for their continuous cards of support, Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church, her church away from home, the Rose Lane staff at Summer Breeze Senior Living in Savannah and to Roxanne with Georgia Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, June 20th at 11a.m. with Dr. Wil Platt officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing. A service celebrating Mary's life will be held at Vineville Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Vineville Baptist Church or the Middle Georgia Concert Band.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah, GA
Mary Elton Landrum, 91, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Mary was born Nov.11, 1928, in Gadsden, AL to the late Carey and Algie Elton. A talented musician and artist, Mary attended Jacksonville State University, where she was active in sports, drama, art, and music, all while maintaining a strong academic record. She graduated in March 1951 and took her first job in Washington, DC where she worked in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's code room through August 1952. Mary then enrolled in graduate school at the University of Georgia and joined the Redcoat Marching Band where she met her future husband, J. Loyd Landrum. They were married June 13, 1953. Following his graduation from Southern Seminary they served churches in Louisville, KY, Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville, FL before arriving in Macon, GA in 1966. Mary returned to UGA during the summers of 1981 and '82, completing her Master's in Art in 1982.
Mary was dedicated to the betterment of her community. In addition to teaching art at Northeast High for 25 years she was an active member of Vineville Baptist Church. She donated over 70 units of blood to the American Red Cross, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics. She played euphonium in the Middle Georgia Concert Band and the Vineville Brass Choir until she was 88. Additionally, Mary was a consummate athlete who took up golf after retirement, with a hole in one only three years later. She regularly ran 5k and 10k races until age 68, almost always placing in the top three for her age group.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Loyd and dear brother William "Bill" Elton. She is survived by her brother Robert (Jean) Elton, sister Martha Elton, and by her children, Tom Landrum, John (Anne Marie) Landrum, and Lynn (Tom) Landrum Withers; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Special thanks to Janet and Gene Kelly and Jerry Brown for their continuous cards of support, Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church, her church away from home, the Rose Lane staff at Summer Breeze Senior Living in Savannah and to Roxanne with Georgia Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, June 20th at 11a.m. with Dr. Wil Platt officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing. A service celebrating Mary's life will be held at Vineville Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Vineville Baptist Church or the Middle Georgia Concert Band.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.