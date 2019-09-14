|
Mary Evelyn Hall Ford
Savannah, GA
Mary Evelyn Hall Ford, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Brunswick, GA on July 8, 1933 to the late Albert and Frances Drawdy Hall. She and her husband, Captain Robert Ford, moved to Savannah in 1970, after his retirement from the United States Marine Corp. Mary's greatest joy in life was caring for her family as a homemaker, dedicated wife, and loving mother.
In addition to her husband, Mary leaves behind three sons and their wives, Robert and Kay Ford, Thomas and Vickie Ford, and Bryon and Angel Ford; two brothers, a sister, and six grandchildren that will deeply miss her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick.
Mary's family would like to thank Hospice Savannah and the many friends and family that helped care for her during her short illness; especially her granddaughters, Angela and Jennifer.
