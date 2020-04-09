|
|
Mary Evelyn Hendrix
Savannah, GA
Mary Evelyn Hendrix, 82, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Tara at Thunderbolt. She was born on March 2, 1938 in Brunswick, Georgia. The longtime resident of Savannah worked for Kroger at Habersham Street for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie E. Hendrix, grandson, Carl S. Moore, II and son-in-law, Steve Hales.
Surviving are two children, Darlene Hill (Wayne) and Rena Hales; two grandchildren, Stephanie Guest and Mike Hill (Shannon); eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; three sisters and one brother.
A private family burial for immediate family will take place in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
