Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Hendrix

Add a Memory
Mary Evelyn Hendrix Obituary
Mary Evelyn Hendrix
Savannah, GA
Mary Evelyn Hendrix, 82, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Tara at Thunderbolt. She was born on March 2, 1938 in Brunswick, Georgia. The longtime resident of Savannah worked for Kroger at Habersham Street for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie E. Hendrix, grandson, Carl S. Moore, II and son-in-law, Steve Hales.
Surviving are two children, Darlene Hill (Wayne) and Rena Hales; two grandchildren, Stephanie Guest and Mike Hill (Shannon); eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; three sisters and one brother.
A private family burial for immediate family will take place in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now