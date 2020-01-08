|
|
Mary Evelyn (Tyler) Settzo
Rincon, Georgia
Mary Evelyn (Tyler) Settzo, 83, passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020.
Better known as "Mel" to her family and friends she grew up in Mamaroneck, N.Y. the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Tyler.
Mel was a life long member of The First Church of Christ Scientist in Boston, Mass. As well as an active member for many years at First Church of Christ Scientist in Savannah Ga. She was predeceased by her husband of 26 yrs. Kenneth Settzo as well as her sister Betty Lawrence (Jim), her brother Benjamin Tyler (Carolyn) and her step daughter Barbara Settzo. She is survived by her two children William R. Buckingham Jr. and Whitney Buckingham Hinely (Paul) her two stepchildren Carolyn Settzo (Jim) and Alan Settzo (Ann Marie). She was the proud grandmother of Amanda (Hinely) Page and Chris Hinely (Haley) as well as 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mel will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers Mel would have preferred donations to be sent to First Church of Christ Scientist 211 E Victory Dr. Savannah Ga. 31405.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020