Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ruthledge and Bingham Funeral Service
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Ruthledge and Bingham Funeral Service
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fletcher Scott


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Fletcher Scott Obituary
Mrs. Mary Fletcher Scott
Savannah, Georgia
Mary L. Fletcher Scott, 94 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Ms. Scott was residing in Savannah, Georgia at the time of her passing.
She was born in Statesville, North Carolina, on April 8, 1925, to the late Rufus and Della Fletcher. She was educated in the Iredell County Public School System. She worked as a Domestic Engineer until her retirement.
She married the late Joseph M. Scott while residing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They raised two sons and five daughters. She is survived by two sons: Gene Fletcher and Joseph Scott, Jr.; three daughters: Atholia "Kitty" Scott, Paulette Scott, and Carnelia "Sugie" Scott Bryant; seven Grandchildren; and four Great-Grandchildren.
Adams announces the Visitation for Mrs. Mary Scott, 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Adams Chapel. Viewing:Wednesday, Ootober 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.until the hour of service at Ruthledge and Bingham Funeral Service. Homegoing Services 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rutledge and Bingham Funeral Service, 603 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677.
Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
October 19, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now