|
|
Mrs. Mary Fletcher Scott
Savannah, Georgia
Mary L. Fletcher Scott, 94 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Ms. Scott was residing in Savannah, Georgia at the time of her passing.
She was born in Statesville, North Carolina, on April 8, 1925, to the late Rufus and Della Fletcher. She was educated in the Iredell County Public School System. She worked as a Domestic Engineer until her retirement.
She married the late Joseph M. Scott while residing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They raised two sons and five daughters. She is survived by two sons: Gene Fletcher and Joseph Scott, Jr.; three daughters: Atholia "Kitty" Scott, Paulette Scott, and Carnelia "Sugie" Scott Bryant; seven Grandchildren; and four Great-Grandchildren.
Adams announces the Visitation for Mrs. Mary Scott, 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Adams Chapel. Viewing:Wednesday, Ootober 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.until the hour of service at Ruthledge and Bingham Funeral Service. Homegoing Services 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rutledge and Bingham Funeral Service, 603 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677.
Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
October 19, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019