Mary Frances Rahn departed her earthly life on June 25, 2019, at the age of 96 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 20, 1922 to the late Tillman Howard Boyles and Mary Evans Boyles. She married her first love, the late Retired Major Hugh Edward Rahn, on January 4, 1941. They were blessed with five children and, later in life, a grandchild that became a daughter to them. In their early years, they enjoyed the opportunity to travel the world during Ed's service in the military. In her golden years, Mary married the second love of her life, the late Alvin Powers Rahn, on December 9, 1993. She was an adoring wife and mother and was totally devoted to her family. Our Mimmie always had the ability to make her family laugh.
In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by son Hugh "Hugo" Parker Rahn, a daughter-in-law, Micki D. Rahn, one brother, two sisters, and 2 grandchildren.
Mary is survived by sons, Ronald Edward Rahn (Charlotte) and Gary Wayne Rahn. Daughters, Wanda Rahn Williams (Tommy), Robin Rahn Winter, Bridgette Davis Speegle (Eric), and Daughter-in-law Vivian Anderson Rahn. Grandchildren, Lisa Rahn Bazemore (Michael), Matthew Rahn (Jessica), Shannon Rahn (Kim), Amy Rahn Markowitz (Brian), Angie Rahn Molpus (Mitch), Brandon Williams, Tommy Williams (Leigh Ann), Wills Speegle (Caroline), thirteen Great-grandchildren, one Great-great-grandson, her adoring sister Jeanie Rahn (Carol), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel from 9:30 AM to 11:00AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 with a celebration of life to be held immediately following. Burial to follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice Savannah and the staff of Effingham County Care Center who provided such loving care to their precious Mimmie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Oak Grove Church of Christ, 2000 Lexington Avenue, Rincon, GA, 31326, where she was a devoted member.
