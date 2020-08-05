Mary Frances Sullivan Blomberg
Stockholm Sweden
Mary Frances Sullivan Blomberg, 85, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Mary was born in Savannah, October 28, 1934 to William Fraser Sullivan, Sr., and Annie Mae Avant Sullivan. She was a graduate of Savannah High School, class of 1952. She started her higher education at Armstrong Junior College, continued at St. Johns College in Annapolis, before earning her PhD at Stockholm University, Sweden. Mary reached the position of Associate Professor at Uppsala University, Sweden. During her professional career Mary published numerous works (www.minoanastronomy.mikrob.com
)
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Fesh, William Sullivan, Jr., James Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, and Elizabeth Clinton.
Surviving are her husband, Peter Blomberg; daughters, Mikia Blomberg (Sebastian), Cecilia Zeigler (Barry); sister, Nina Bolch; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service.
