Mary Gibbon-Paul

Springfield, Ga.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ms. Mary Frances Gibbon-Paul, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Savannah, GA. Viewing Saturday, October 31, 2020, 3-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration Graveside Service, Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Springfield Cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home Inc. "Family Serving Families"

