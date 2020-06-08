Mary Gray Gillikin Klees
Wilmington Isl., GA
Mary G. Klees, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
Visitation will be 12pm until 2pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
06/09/2020
