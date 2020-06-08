Many fond memories of Mary Gray and her family growing up on Wilmington Island.
She was the hardest working lady I knew.
RIP Mary Gray
Mary Gray Gillikin Mell Klees
Wilmington Isl., GA
Mary Klees, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Norfolk, VA on May 19, 1930 to the late Clemmie and Mary Gillikin. She was the eldest of eight children.
Mary loved working in her yard. Anyone that knew her, could tell you that she was rarely seen without a rake in her hand. She loved going fishing but has been unable to go as much as she did back in the day. Mary could sling a cast net, cut a rug, and dance anyone under the table. She will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Malcolm "Lucky" Mell; her husbands, Gerald "Cy" Mell, and Henry Klees; brothers, Roy and Clemmie Gillikin, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Mell Schuman and Rosemary Mell Mullis; sons, Robert "Bucky" Mell and Gerald "Smiley" Mell, Jr. (Lisa); brothers, Everett Gillikin (Shirley); sister, Joann Hinton (Jimmy), Jeraldene Jones (Joe), Geneva Poplin (Darrell), Betty Wiggins (Larry), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Private burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Many thanks to all the nurses and doctors who took such good care of mom and let us be there with her until the end. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Remler, Chris, and Jackie for taking care of mom and always being there when we needed them.
Savannah Morning News
06/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.