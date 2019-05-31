|
Mary Gwendolyn Osborne, nee Hays, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 under Hospice care at Sunabella Senior Living, Savannah, GA. Born October 19, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the first of three children born to Helen C. Hays, nee Mills, and Herbert E. Hays, Sr. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband, Paul E. Osborne, two brothers, Herbert E. Hays, Jr. and Richard B. N. Hays, and infant child, Paul Gordon Osborne. She is survived by three children: Paulette A. Quinn (Carl), Richard H. Osborne (Elizabeth) and James D. Osborne (Lynn); and one granddaughter, Sarah R. Dougherty. Gwen grew up in Smithsburg, MD. As a teenager she worked at the family bed and breakfast during the summers in nearby Braddock Heights, MD. After completing her work, she would throw her roller skates over her shoulder, sprint to the roller rink and dazzle the patrons with her skating skills. As a young woman, she enjoyed dancing the Jitterbug to Big Band music. She married Paul E. Osborne on December 24, 1945 when he returned from the war. She thoroughly enjoyed being an Army wife and throughout the 1950s and 1960s, she lived on Army posts in Germany, Kentucky, Texas and Maryland. They decided to make Savannah their home after Paul retired from the Army at Hunter AAF in 1969. Gwen went back to work in 1968 as an operator at Bell South Telephone Company in downtown Savannah and loved her work until her retirement from AT&T in 1988. Sometime in the early 1970s she developed a passion for collecting ceramic frogs. This hobby continued for almost 50 years and many people remember her for her very large collection. In 1990 she went on a group tour of Paris which was the start of 10 years of traveling to and leading friends and family all over the European continent. Paul passed away in 2008 shortly after their 62nd wedding anniversary. In 2015 she moved to Sunabella Care Facility. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with Paul later this year. The family would like to thank longtime family friend, Dr. Steve Herman, and the many caregivers who demonstrated kindness and compassion while caring for our mother. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home on Hodgson Memorial Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to . The family has entrusted services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406, (912) 927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019