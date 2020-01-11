|
Mary Huerd
Ellabell, GA
Mary Lena Kitson Huerd, age 73 passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Huerd was born in Brunshum, Holland on May 7, 1946 to the late Eric and Cornelia Kitson and had lived in Savannah for many years. Mrs. Huerd was a waitress and later a clerk at Circle K in Georgetown where she loved serving her customers. She had a love for animals, especially her dogs, cats and horses. Mrs. Huerd was an accomplished trainer in both English horseback riding and competitive barrel racing. She loved to cook and was exceptionally proud to be a military daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, David Arthur Huerd of Ellabell; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David E. and Nancy J. Huerd of Middleburg, FL and Daniel C. Huerd of Ellabell; one sister, Rosie Kitson Cottingham of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Christopher Erik Huerd and Abram Jakob "A.J." Huerd, Brandon Huerd, Danielle Nicole Driggers, and Daniel Huerd, Jr.; great grandchildren, Michael Driggers, Penelope Piper Huerd , Arthur Erik Huerd, Brooklyn Huerd, Thomas McPhearin and Destiny McPhearin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m, Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Doctor Jim Correll officiating. Inurnment will follow at Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville, GA at a later date.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Lena Kitson Huerd.
