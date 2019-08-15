|
Thunderbolt - Mary Irma Howe Heitmann Irma Howe Heitmann, 99, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Assured Hospice in Cartersville, GA.
She lived most of her life in Thunderbolt. She was a member of the Thunderbolt Senior Citizens Center for 32 years and long-time member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Her husband of 61 years, William (Willie) Heitmann preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Marguerite Lee (Aubrey) of Woodstock, GA; son, William (Bill) Heitmann, Jr. (Avalyn) of Thunderbolt; grandchildren, W.R. Hughes (Nancy) of Shellmans Bluff, GA, Kim Ittel (John) of Canton, GA, W. F. Heitmann, III of Pooler, GA and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Steven Schulte officiating.
