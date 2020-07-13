1/
Mary Jane McCall MacBlane
Mary Jane McCall MacBlane
Savannah
Mary Jane McCall MacBlane, 90, of Savannah, GA went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc.
Born February 28, 1930 in Johnstown, PA and lived in East Conemaugh for most of her life before moving to Savannah in May 2010 to live with her daughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Elizabeth (Horenchak) McCall, infant sister, Eileen Louise; loving husband of 53 years, George A. MacBlane, brother, John F. McCall and son-in-law, Charles Tyner.
She is survived by daughters, Shannon C. Tyner and Jamie A., wife of Hayder Camargo of West Orange, NJ; grandsons, Stephen (Katie) Tyner and Conner Camargo; great granddaughters, MaryKate Tyner and Nora Tyner; brother, James (Georgia) McCall; sister-in-law, Delores (Vincent) LaMantia; nieces, Diana (George) Purpiglio, Jean Ann Kazimer and nephew, Mark LaMantia.
She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother. She delighted in sharing her love of the music and movies of her era with everyone she met. She served with Cambria County Child Evangelism Fellowship and was an active member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Nanty-Glo, PA for over 25 years.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in East Taylor, PA.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
