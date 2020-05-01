|
Mary Jeannette Griner "Aunt Jan"
Ellabell, GA
Mary Jeannette Griner "Aunt Jan", 67, of Ellabell, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born in Savannah to the late Martin Eldridge & Edith J. Mercer Griner. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ann Sherrod. She grew up in Pooler and was a 1970 graduate of Groves High School, and later graduated from Savannah State College with an Accounting Degree. She retired from Union Camp in 2017 after 46 ½ years of faithful service. She was a lifelong member and avid volunteer of Pooler First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing softball, and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her brother, Earl Griner (Rebecca); cousin/brother, Steve Jones; nieces and nephews, Melanie Crowe (Bart), Amanda Harrison (Tim Waters), Malerie Wautier (Joe), Jeni Griner (Robert Andres), Kris Griner (Denise), Steven Cowart (Shelly Clifton) and Barry Cowart (LeAnna); aunt, Faye Griner, and many great-nieces and nephews whom she loved and took great delight in.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside funeral and burial. There will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate Aunt Jan's life.
Remembrances may be given to the Pooler First Baptist Church, 204 U.S. Hwy. 80 W., Pooler, GA 31322.
