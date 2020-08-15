1/1
Mary Jo Valenti
1931 - 2020
Mary Jo Valenti
Fayetteville, NC
Mary Jo Valenti, 89, died Saturday, August 1st, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC. Mary was born on March 17th, 1931 in Bogalusa, LA, the eldest of six children of the late, Dominick Vincent Valenti and Rosa Fasola Valenti.
As a young child, her family moved to Savannah, GA. Mary was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and earned her registered nursing degree at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD. She had been a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Wilmington Island since its beginning. Before her retirement in 1992, Mary had worked for 28 years in the outpatient department of Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.
Mary was much beloved by her family and friends. Her unique and infectious laugh will forever echo in the memory of all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Valenti and sister, Gloria Valenti.
She is survived by he sister, Catherine Krajeski and husband, Vern; brother, Anthony Valenti and wife, Patty; sister, Angela Valenti; sister-in-law, Nancy Valenti; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her Celebration of Life and Graveside Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
08/16/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
