Mary Katherine "Katie" Mell
Savannah
Mary Katherine "Katie" Mell died unexpectedly while a patient in Memorial University Medical Center at the age of 59.
She was the fourth daughter born to Vergie and Vic Mell. She was definitely one of a kind. From the day she was born until the day she died Katie always had the needs of others in mind. She was the kindest, most gentle soul, always wanting to help anyone at any time. If you met her once, she knew your name and you were her friend forever. She loved life, dancing and most of all….boiled crabs. Katie worked with Tammy Myrick for over 30 years. She loved her work and was sharp as a tack. Katie could read by age three….true fact. The nuns at Blessed Sacrament gave her odd jobs like delivering blank notes to the principal's office. She needed to stay busy and not HELP others.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Barbee "Vergie" Mell on December 16, 2009 and father, John E. "Vic" Mell on December 17, 1988.
Katie is survived by sisters, Laura Mell Summerlin (Billy), Victoria Mell McCuen (Edwin J.), Valerie Mell Rogers (Daniel), and brother, John F. Mell; nieces and nephews (all of her children), Jason Rogers, Justin Rogers (Nicole), Edwin McCuen, Jr. (Abby), Patrick Summerlin (Carol), John Rogers (Laura), Keenan Summerlin (Ellie), Brandon Mell, Virginia "Ginny" McCuen, Nolan Mell (Damon), Jordan Rogers, Laura Summerlin Lemieux (Brennan), Cecilia Mell Buttimer (Jonathan), Joseph Mell McCuen, and Joshua Rogers (Audrey); our beloved aunt, Jane Mell Hagin and many, many cousins and friends.
Katie loved all unconditionally "in circles, infinity, to the moon, and beyond".
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 or The Vic Mell / Jim Walsh Foundation, P.O. Box 14554, Savannah, GA 31406. This foundation is a huge supporter of Benedictine Military School and dear to all of our hearts.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019