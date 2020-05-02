|
|
Evans - Mary Kelly Mary A. Kelly of Evans, Georgia (formerly of Savannah, Ga, Columbia, SC, and Newberry, SC) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, with her nieces and nephews at her side. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Kelly.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah and continued her education at Mt. St. Agnes in Baltimore, the Peabody Institute in Nashville, Tennessee and the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Prior to her retirement in 1990, she was an educator and Reading Consultant for 43 years. During her career, she received numerous honors and recognition for her tireless contributions to literacy and education, including accolades bestowed upon her by the S.C. Senate and House of Representatives, Woman of the Year by the Midlands Chapter of the American Business Association, Lay Person of the Year by the Rotary Club, and the prestigious Band of Golden Deeds from the Newberry Exchange Club. Mary's stewardship continued as she served as State President for the S.C. Council of the International Reading Association. Following her retirement, Mary devoted her time and talent with numerous organizations. From 1992-1999, she served as Director of Volunteer Services at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. In 1999, she returned to her home city of Savannah and immediately launched herself into service by working with Special Needs Children at May Howard and Juliette Low Elementary Schools. Mary's dedication to serve was also manifested in her role as President of the Auxiliary and Southeastern District Director for the Georgia Hospital Association. In December 2008, Mary received the Jefferson Award for Public and Community Service from St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. During the past 6 years, Mary thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with Staff and fellow Residents at Washington Commons and proudly served as an Ambassador for her fellow residents. Mary is survived by her nieces, Dee Kelly Harriott (Tim), Carroll M. Kelly, and nephews Dennis J. Kelly (Kim), Brian E. Kelly, and Patrick O. Kelly, 12 grand nieces and nephews, 6 great grand nieces and nephews, and many devoted and loving cousins.
The Family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the ICU Nursing Staff at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Mary will be laid to rest in the Kelly Family lot at the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia during a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Vincent's Academy, 207 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Savannah Morning News May 2, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 2, 2020