Mary Kemper Elkins Adams
Savannah, Georgia
Kippy passed away peacefully at Candler Hospital on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Ridgeland, SC to the late William Robertson Elkins and Freda Irwin Elkins. Kippy was a 1958 graduate of Savannah High School and attended Armstrong College.
Kippy had a very, warm personality; friendly to everyone she met and has been called by many a "Lovely Lady". She loved playing tennis, bridge, and her arts and painting. Most of all, Kippy adored her family.
Kippy had been a member of Junior League of Savannah, Huguenot Society of SC, National League of Colonial Dames, The Women's Board of Bethesda, and The Women of St. John's. She was a life-long communicant of St. John's Church (Episcopal).
Kippy is survived by her adoring husband of 57 years, Richard W. Adams; her daughter, Caroline Adams Warner and son-in-law, George Edwin Warner of Savannah; two sons, Wyman Reid Adams of Denver, CO, and Dr. Richard Davant Adams of Charleston, SC; her grandchildren, Katharine Drayton Warner and Mary Porcher Seawright Warner; a sister, Marcia Elkins Cook of Orlando, FL; and a nephew, Andrew Davant Cook of Orlando.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. John's Church (Episcopal). A reception will be held immediately following the funeral service. A private burial will be held in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family requests remembrances be made in Kippy's honor to St. John's Church Memorial Fund, 325 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
11-07-2019
