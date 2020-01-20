|
Mary Lee Abruzzio
Savannah
Mary Abruzzio, 100, of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2020, at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Born in Savannah, Georgia on May 14, 1919 and predeceased by her parents, Lula and Desi Lee and her late husband, CMSGT Peter Abruzzio (1918-2000) of Rome, New York.
Survivors include her two children, Jennifer Moore (George) of Madison, Alabama and Tony Abruzzio (Sherry) of Tybee Island, Georgia. Her six grandchildren, Holly Abruzzio, Jill Abruzzio, Stacie Abruzzio, Justin Moore, Erica Moore and Alison Kirkland. Also, many nieces, grand nieces, nephews and grand nephews scattered throughout the country with a clear concentration of love all abound Tybee Island, Georgia and surrounding counties.
"Mae Mae" loved to travel and enjoyed being a military wife for over 31 years while Peter was serving in the United States Air Force. The Abruzzio's retired from the Air Force in 1969 and returned to Savannah where they continued to pursue their love of travel. They also enjoyed their activity in many civic clubs and their close relationships with family and friends in the area. Mary enjoyed a long, healthy life and was surrounded by love.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to St. Michaels Catholic Church, Tybee Island.
