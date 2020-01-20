Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Abruzzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Abruzzio


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Abruzzio Obituary
Mary Lee Abruzzio
Savannah
Mary Abruzzio, 100, of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2020, at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Born in Savannah, Georgia on May 14, 1919 and predeceased by her parents, Lula and Desi Lee and her late husband, CMSGT Peter Abruzzio (1918-2000) of Rome, New York.
Survivors include her two children, Jennifer Moore (George) of Madison, Alabama and Tony Abruzzio (Sherry) of Tybee Island, Georgia. Her six grandchildren, Holly Abruzzio, Jill Abruzzio, Stacie Abruzzio, Justin Moore, Erica Moore and Alison Kirkland. Also, many nieces, grand nieces, nephews and grand nephews scattered throughout the country with a clear concentration of love all abound Tybee Island, Georgia and surrounding counties.
"Mae Mae" loved to travel and enjoyed being a military wife for over 31 years while Peter was serving in the United States Air Force. The Abruzzio's retired from the Air Force in 1969 and returned to Savannah where they continued to pursue their love of travel. They also enjoyed their activity in many civic clubs and their close relationships with family and friends in the area. Mary enjoyed a long, healthy life and was surrounded by love.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to St. Michaels Catholic Church, Tybee Island.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
01-21-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now