Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Mary Lee Howard Obituary
Mrs. Mary Lee Howard, 85, longtime resident of Bloomingdale, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Statesboro to the late James Rayford & Ruby Lee Rawls NeSmith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Solomon Howard, Jr., a son, Steve Howard, granddaughter's, Ashley Cribbs and Marya Howard. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Pooler and had been employed at Sam's Club. Survivors include her children and their spouses, David Howard (Jennifer), Connie Zentiska (Steve), Robert Howard (Vicki) and Karen Bennett (John); 8 grandsons; 2 granddaughters, Lisa Woodberry and Kara Bunch; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde NeSmith, and many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, March 22nd from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Ronald Woodberry, Davie Howard, Mike Howard, Robert Howard, Dustin Davis, Thomas Davis and Daniel Davis. Rev. Larry Stricklin will officiate. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019
