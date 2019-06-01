Mary Lee Nelson Lebey, 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 28th 2019. She was born on September 23, 1925, the daughter of Lois Horner and Walter Scott Nelson.



She grew up in Christ Church where she was married and involved for years teaching Sunday school, the Tour of Homes, and chairman of the building restoration committee. In later years she worshipped at St. John's Episcopal.



She had a love for all things beautiful, but her true joy was in her family her home, and her garden, where her special gifts were evident. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Clifford S. Lebey, Jr, her high school sweetheart, with whom she lived through the good times and the hard with grace and faith.



The true legacy to her children was not is status or name, but in a faith that was lived and passed on with grace. We will miss her, but rejoice that she is at home and at peace with generations of loved ones.



She is survived by her children Linda L. Savage (Brent), Nancy L. Solana (David); her grandchildren Brent J. Savage, Jr. (Laura), Lee S. Koh (David) of New York, New York, Page S. Hamrick (Miller), and Nancy S. Littlejohn (Angus); her nine great grandchildren; her sister Nancy Nelson Lewis and several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express our grateful heart filled thanks to Sarah Jean Mosley, Irene Blake, Geraldine Thomas, and Linda Mobley for their loving, sweet care.



The funeral will be at the graveside on Monday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you consider a donation made in Mary Lee's name to Christ Church Anglican at 2020 Bull Street or .



