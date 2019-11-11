|
Mary Lou Robinson
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Mary Lou Robinson, 58, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Canton, Ohio and was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Smith Cowart, and a sister, Gertrude Neumans. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed, fishing, canoeing and watching football. Survivors include her husband, Stanton G. "Robbie" Robinson, Jr.; children, Thomas Sinclair, Jr. Brandon Sinclair (Cassandra Theriault), Jennifer Griffin, Stanton G. "Trey" Robinson, III, Megan Robinson, Robbie "Cory" Robinson, Christopher "Chris" Robinson and Samantha "Sam" Robinson; grandchildren, Liberty Sinclair, Sage Rodgers, Nathaniel Sinclair Theriault, Ethan Sinclair and many more; father, Gordon R. Cowart; sisters, Betty Mahn, Donna Williams (Larry) and Elizabeth "Minnie" Barefield (Jerry); brother, Donald Harrison (Emily) and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th in the chapel of the funeral home with visitation to follow. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
