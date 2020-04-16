|
|
Mary Louise Ernst-Dempsey
Thomasville, Ga
Born in Reidsville, Georgia, Mary Louise spent her younger years in her beloved Savannah. A graduate of Savannah High School in 1955, she went on to become an RN graduating from the Warren A. Candler school of nursing at Candler Hospital in 1958. Also in 1958, Mary Louise married Von Ernst and successfully launched her professional career of nearly 50 years. As a pediatric nurse, initially at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Mary Louise was well suited to raising her own family while going wherever her husband's career took them. Called on to relocate as far away as Nashville while Von worked, Mary Louise was always active with work, schools and church wherever she went. Across the miles and decades, Mary Louise enjoyed the joys of lifelong friendships that she carried with her. A devout Christian, Mary Louise was initially an active Methodist and more recently attended The First Baptist Church of Thomasville. Mary Louise radiated the happiness and beliefs of her faith. These served her throughout the loss of her husband, Von, in 1990, and in twice surviving two types of cancer in the past decade while continuing to maintain her positive outlook on life. Later, Mary Louise found companionship and married Russell Dempsey, and they spent their time enjoying train travel and antique hunting. Russell predeceased her in 2012. Mary Louise's later years have been spent spreading cheer and goodwill in Thomasville, Georgia. As a recent resident of Southern Pines Senior Living, Louise was taken unexpectedly by the dangerous pandemic, CoVid-19. She is survived by her four children, Robert Ernst, Steve Ernst, Carol Whitney (Charlie) and James Ernst (Perrin Morse), her seven grandchildren, Christopher (fiancé Miriam Branson), Samantha, Jonathon, Mason, Levi, Grant (Radford) and Blake; two great grandchildren, Rollis and Giles Whitney, her sister Virginia Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and an extended family of in-laws and lifelong friends including a very special friend, Mrs. Mary Hester. Services for Mary Louise will be held later this summer in Savannah, where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Von Ernst. Memorial donations in Mary Louise's name can be made to the Thanks Mom and Dad Fund by going to the website https://www.thanksmomanddadfund.org/ clicking on the blue button that says "Donate Now", and making your donation in Mary's Louise's memory. Please click the box for email acknowledgement of your donation using the following address: [email protected] Visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com
Savannah Morning News
April 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020