Mary Louise Ernst-Dempsey
Thomasville, GA
Mary Louise Ernst-Dempsey, 83, passed away April 9, 2020 at her residence in Thomasville, GA. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To view a live stream of the service, please go to vimeo.com/443193449
and use the password, Family. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries