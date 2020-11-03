Mary Louise Hamm BrownSavannah, GAMary Louise Hamm Brown passed from this life Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born May 31, 1932 in Savannah to the late Preston Noah Hamm and Marguerite Louise James. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Hubert Hamilton Brown, Sr., and son, Hal Brown, Jr.She worked at the Corps of Engineer's in personnel, retiring after 32 years. Mary was a natural on the piano in very early childhood and started playing piano at age 13 for the Church of God. Soon as the church purchased an organ, she took lessons at Upchurch Music and was church organist for many years. She was a Salzburger descendant and member of the Georgia Salzburger Society.Her interests and hobbies included things that she and husband did together. They enjoyed trips in their camper with the children, and later years she and Harold enjoyed all activities with the Cherokee Rose Garden Club in Statesboro with their friends Delmar and Dot Dabbs. They were Christian's, first and foremost and she ever loved her family of God.Mary is survived by her daughter, Elaine Brown Harris (Reggie), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Joy Hamm Lucas and a nephew, Edwin Lucas.Graveside service was held in Millen, GA, where she is interned next to her husband.Baker-McCullough Funeral Home, 2794 Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA 31408Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at