Mrs. Mary Louise Pruett Kirkley-BrownMilan, GAMrs. Mary Louise Pruett Kirkley-Brown, age 94, of Milan, GA. died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.Mrs. Louise was a lifelong resident of Dodge County, a dedicated church worker and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church for 85 years. She was a retired district sales manager for Stanley Home Products for over 50 years, a farmer's wife and homemaker. She served as a teacher for Sunday School, training union, Bible School, Study course and lead Prayer Meetings for over 40 years. Mrs. Louise was a tutor and taught numerous adults to read and write. She served as a foster mother for boys and girls from the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Baxley. She was one of the original founders and staff members of the Eastman Christian Life Center and was a loyal volunteer for over 20 years. She loved genealogy and knew the family history of practically everyone in Dodge County. She remained active in genealogy until her death. She loved her family and family reunions, playing the piano, quilting, collecting antiques and glass-ware, sewing, crocheting and was an accomplished painter. She was an avid reader and would read anything, but her favorite was religious or Christian books.Her favorite saying: "Everything will be alright, if it is not alright it will still be alright."She ended every phone call with, " I love every last one of you." She loved her family farm and continued tree farming until her death.Mrs. Louise was the widow of Raymond Lamar Kirkley Sr. and Lyman Brown.She is survived by her daughter, Connie Cooper, sons, Lamar Kirkley(Gee Gee), Madison Kirkley (Judi) and Kelvin Kirkley (Joanne); 11 grandchildren including Darla Kirkley Wynn (Chris); 30 great grandchildren including Stella and Chris Wynn. The family requests contributions to El Bethel Baptist Church, in care of Madison Kirkley, 1054 Evergreen Church Rd., Eastman, GA. 31023Savannah Morning NewsAugust 5, 2020