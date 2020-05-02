|
Mary Margaret Kight Turner
Guyton
Mary Margaret Kight Turner, 90, passed away May 1, 2020 at Station Exchange in Richmond Hill.
Mrs. Turner was a longtime member of Rincon United Methodist Church and presently a member of Pineora Baptist Church.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Nettie Lee Joyner Kight; husband, William L. "Fette" Turner; granddaughter, Juli Stone Gnann; great-granddaughter, Brooke Pack.
Survivors include her; daughters, Brenda (Larry) Pack of Ellabell, Ann (Clifton) Stone of Guyton, Joyce (Rick) Lindsey of Richmond Hill; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Jenny Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
