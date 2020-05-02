Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Kight Turner

Mary Margaret Kight Turner Obituary
Mary Margaret Kight Turner
Guyton
Mary Margaret Kight Turner, 90, passed away May 1, 2020 at Station Exchange in Richmond Hill.
Mrs. Turner was a longtime member of Rincon United Methodist Church and presently a member of Pineora Baptist Church.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Nettie Lee Joyner Kight; husband, William L. "Fette" Turner; granddaughter, Juli Stone Gnann; great-granddaughter, Brooke Pack.
Survivors include her; daughters, Brenda (Larry) Pack of Ellabell, Ann (Clifton) Stone of Guyton, Joyce (Rick) Lindsey of Richmond Hill; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Jenny Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to , .
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 2 to May 3, 2020
