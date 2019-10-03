Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home
718 South Main Street
Swainsboro, GA 30401
478-252-5903
Mary Nell Stroud


1929 - 2019
Mary Nell Stroud Obituary
Port Wentworth - Mary Nell Stroud Mary Nell Beasley Stroud, 90, passed away on October 1, 2019 at Pruitt Health Nursing Facility in Port Wentworth, GA. Mary was born May 17, 1929 in Swainsboro Georgia daughter of the late B.L. Beasley and Missouri Samples Beasley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William "Bill" Stroud, and her first born grandson Scotty Stroud. Mary retired from Hancock Fabrics, where she worked as a sales clerk for over 25 years.

Mary was a lady with many talents. She loved sewing, ceramics, and cooking for her family. She also loved birds and had a knack for making any plant grow. With all these hobbies and a full time job, Mary always made time for her family.

Mary is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Larry and Donna Stroud of Savannah,GA, Ted and Becky Stroud of Rincon,GA. Grandchildren--Cyndi Lampp, Guyton,GA, Matt Stroud, Rincon,GA, Mindy Barrett, Guyton,GA, Kevin Stroud, Savannah,GA. She was also a great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at 3:00 P.M. from the Chapel of Tomlinson Funeral Home with Elder Sam Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 2: 00P.M. until the funeral at 3:00 P.M.

Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home and Crematory of Swainsboro Savannah Morning News October 3, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 3, 2019
