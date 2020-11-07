1/
Mary Olsen
Mary Olsen
Savannah, GA
Mary Olsen Ragsdale passed away on October 30 2020. Daughter of Frances Belford Olsen and Alfred Charles Olsen. Mary was a University of Georgia graduate and member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Mary loved Savannah dearly and was very active in its arts and historic communities. She served as president of the Downtown Garden Club, was a docent at the Mercer House, and an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was an avid collector of folk art and loved spending time on Tybee.
Mary is survived by her son Aleck Ragsdale, and her sisters Ann Cavan and Lois Kuhlemier. A memorial is being planned at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
11/8/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
