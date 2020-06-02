Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Mary P. Mims

Savannah, GA

Ms. Mary P. Mims 62, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home

Savannah Morning News

June 3, 2020



