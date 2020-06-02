Ms. Mary P. Mims
Savannah, GA
Ms. Mary P. Mims 62, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
June 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.