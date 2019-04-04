On April 3, Mary Patricia Mahany Hennessy entered the kingdom of God after a brief illness. Known as Patty to her family and friends, she was a strong woman, devoted daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend. She is preceded in death by her parents who she adored: Hugh "Flapper" and Freda Mahany. Patty is survived by her six children: Hugh Hennessy (Barbara), Michael Hennessy (Jane), John Hennessy (Shelby), Maryanne Rautenstrauch (Robert), Caroline Brown (Alex) and Maureen Roth (Mark); nine grandchildren: JP Hennessy, Julianne Hennessy, Madison Hennessy, Harry Hennessy, Emma Hennessy, Jack Rautenstrauch, Erin Martinez, Catherine Roth and Claire Roth; brothers Joseph Mahany and Hugh Michael Mahany, and sister Sara Mahany; and the many extended family members and friends who were so important to her.



Patty is a graduate of Cathedral School, St. Vincent's Academy and St. Joseph's Nursing School, making lifelong friends who supported her at every stage of her life. She had numerous adventures as a young nurse before marrying John Hennessy in 1959. She lived in Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Boston and Augusta before returning to her beloved Savannah. Patty raised her children primarily in suburban Boston, where she was an active member of the community - keeping an eye on neighborhood kids as a member of the "Pat Patrol," hosting block parties, and gathering the gals for coffee. Whether traveling, getting up to shenanigans with her grandkids or simply enjoying the view from her dock, she loved nothing more than spending good times with the people she loved.



Please join us to celebrate her life on Friday, April 5, with a Visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Islands Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by burial at Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and St. Vincent's Academy. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary