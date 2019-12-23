|
Mary Paul Woods
Springfield, GA
Ms. Mary Paul Woods, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Savannah to the late Wesley & Ivadell Johnson Paul, Sr.. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Kelly Paul and a sister, Iva Ann Shelton. She had attended the Salvation Army Church and South Newington Baptist Church. She had retired from Estes Express Lines as an Office Clerk after 19 years of service.
Survivors include her children, James Ronald "Ron" Woods (Diane), Angela Renee Keen (Matt), George Buckley Woods (Kathy) and Vicki Cavanaugh (Dustin); 18 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Arthur Paul, Railton Ivan Paul, Wesley Paul, Jr. "Buddy", Timothy Mark Paul and Helen Esther Baker, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Saturday, December 28th from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
