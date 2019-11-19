Home

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
Mary Prentice


1932 - 2019
Mary Prentice Obituary
Mary Prentice
Pooler, Georgia
Mary G. Prentice, age 87, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Shaw (Terry Hartwell), her grandsons, Matthew Shaw (Jolee), Eric Shaw, her great-grandchildren, Noah, Gracee and Oliver Shaw.
Graveside services will be held, Sunday at 1 pm at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Bloomingdale. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
11/20/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
