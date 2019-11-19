|
Mary Prentice
Pooler, Georgia
Mary G. Prentice, age 87, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Shaw (Terry Hartwell), her grandsons, Matthew Shaw (Jolee), Eric Shaw, her great-grandchildren, Noah, Gracee and Oliver Shaw.
Graveside services will be held, Sunday at 1 pm at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Bloomingdale. www.familiesfirstcare.com
