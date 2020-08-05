Mary S. MarsalaRinconMary S. Marsala, 84, passed away August 4, 2020 at Effingham Extended Care.The Millen native was employed with Bell South and retired from AT&T. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Reba Scarboro; and brother, Ray Scarboro and Sonny Scarboro.Survivors include her siblings, Jean Bacon, Kenneth Scarboro, Jimmie Gail Smith, and Delores Omspacker; many beloved nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. in the chapel.CDC guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any time.Interment will follow in Screven Memorial Park located on E. Ogeechee Street in Sylvania.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at